WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity baseball team had its best night at the plate in 2021 when it was needed. The Wolverines exploded for 14 runs on 14 hits to win at Lewisville on Monday.

The Wolverines were led by Treyten White 4-5, 2B, 2 RBI, Casey Stevens 3-5, 3 2Bs, Peyton Crumpton 2-4, 2B, RBI, and Will Livingston 2-4, 2 RBI. Whitmire also got a bases loaded double from Cason English that proved pivotal in pushing the lead to 6-0. Casey Stevens (8-2) continued his great work on the mound throwing five innings and giving up only one run. Joseph Dillard tossed the last two innings giving up two unearned runs.

“We could not be prouder of the focus these players showed tonight. They were not satisfied and played with urgency. Casey was good again on the bump. Joseph did a nice job in finishing things off. Our hitters were outstanding up and down the lineup. Their approach was what we needed in such a pivotal game. We still have a lot of work to do before Friday,” said Coach Chris Martin

Whitmire, now 15-10, will host the winner of the Dixie/Lewisville game. The game(s) will be at Legends Stadium on Friday, May 21. Whitmire needs one win to advance to the Upper State Championship series.