NEWBERRY — Now through May 21 talented individuals of Newberry are invited to apply to be a part of the Newberry Juneteenth talent show, happening June 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. during the Newberry Juneteenth Festival.

The show will feature up to 10 acts lasting no longer than five minutes each and spaces are first come, first served. Participants must complete a form, found online at https://forms.gle/ZKWJR1oiyeTLUKPt5.

The Newberry Juneteenth is looking for acts such as singing, spoken word, dancing, and more. Those interested should complete the form listed above, or call 803-321-1015. The talent showcase at the Newberry Juneteenth will not be juried, but rather serves as an opportunity to showcase Newberry’s excellence via talented individuals and groups. Application deadline is May 21.

The festival is set for Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Newberry. The event states, “all are welcome to Celebrate Freedom at the Newberry Juneteenth. Learn the history, share the stories, taste the food, hear the music, and see the talent of our community.”

For more information contact Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.