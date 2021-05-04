NEWBERRY — Newberry’s Tyrese Grant has been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, announced by the conference office on April 20.

Grant, a senior sprinter from North Charleston, placed second in the 200m dash with a personal-best time of 23.39 at the Southside Power and Fitness Invitational last week. He was also a member of the winning 4 x 100-meter relay team that finished with a time of 43.76 seconds.

This is Grant’s first Track Athlete of the Week honor of the season.