Ruiz-Meza to play soccer at Converse

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior Erika Ruiz-Meza will be heading off to Converse College to play soccer after signing a letter of intent this month.

Ruiz-Meza has been playing soccer since she was 11 years old, and has been playing for the Bulldogs her entire high school career. She chose to continue her soccer career at Converse because of her future major, sports management, and also thanks to a soccer scholarship.

“I am looking forward to completing my education at Converse, getting a job in my field and pursing my passion of playing soccer for Converse,” Ruiz-Meza said. “As a member of the women’s soccer team, I hope to be a team player and go far with the soccer team and make Converse proud and not regret recruiting me.”

Ruiz-Meza added that most importantly, she wants to make her family proud of her.

