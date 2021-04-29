Wolves finish SAC Track & Field Championships

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry track and field teams finished competition at the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week. The two-day event featured 12 teams saw the men finish in 10th place with 15 points while the women placed 11th with seven points.

School records:

Junior sprinter Edward Collins placed third in the 110H with a time of 14.69 while junior distance runner Chandler Stanley placed eighth in the 3000m steeple chase with a time of 10:04.77. Junior Elka Variste, sophomore Emma Johnson, freshman Sarah Abumere and Jada Johnson sprinted to a school record in the 4x100m relay, placing fourth with a time of 47.55 while junior Tashayna Flinch, Abumere, Ahja Amos and Jada Johnson went the distance in the 4×400 relay, placing seventh with a time of 4:08.73.

Personal records:

Tyla Stolberg had a mark of 10.98m in the shot put while Emma Johnson and Variste had tosses of 24.67 and 20.24m in the javelin throw, respectively. Redshirt sophomore Jon Williams had heaves of 33.22 and 44.41m in the discus and hammer throws, respectively.

Miscellaneous scorers:

Redshirt sophomore Troy Elmore, Collins, senior Tyrese Grant and junior Cameron Henderson placed sixth in the 4x100m relay while Stanley teamed up with Grant, Collins and Henderson in the 4×400 relay, placing eighth. Senior thrower Kayshon Mitchell placed fifth in the hammer throw.