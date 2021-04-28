Newberry tops Catawba in SAC tourney

KODAK, Tenn. — Newberry staved off elimination on April 24, defeating top-seed Catawba 9-8 in 10 innings.

The Wolves took the early lead in the bottom of the second. Colin Allman drew a one-out walk and then stole second base. A single up the middle by Nick Butler moved Allman to third. He then scored on a wild pitch to give Newberry the lead. An RBI single by Luke Orr that scored Dalton Lansdowne would make it a 2-0 game in the bottom of the third.

The game would go into an hour and nine-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth. In their first at-bat after the break, Newberry took advantage of five walks and one hit by a pitch to plate five runs and take a 7-0 lead. The lone hit in the inning for the Wolves was a two-run single by Butler.

Catawba slowly started chipping away at the Newberry lead, scoring two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to make it a two-run game. In the bottom of the seventh, Jack Harris led off with a single and then stole second. After a single by Allman moved Harris to third, he scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-5.

Catawba responded in the top of the eighth with a three-run home run to tied the game and theywent into extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth, Lansdowne led off with a single to center field. A one-out single by Orr moved Lansdowne to third base with one out. Catawba intentionally walked Harris to load the bases. Aidan Baur then grounded out to the first baseman, allowing Lansdowne to score and giving the Wolves the win over the seventh-ranked team in the country.

Baur finished the game 3-4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Orr was 3-5 with a run scored and run driven in. Lansdowne was 2-5 with two runs scored, including the game-winning run. Christopher Osment (3-0) picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out six in four and two-thirds innings of relief work.