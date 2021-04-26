ROCK HILL — Four Newberry College women’s tennis players received 2021 South Atlantic Conference awards.

Junior Judit Gonzalez Agud was on the conference’s singles first team and the second team for doubles with senior Elisa Aguirre. Aguirre also was honorable mention for singles. Juniors Amy Griffiths and Lucy Spice were honorable mention for doubles play.

Gonzalez Agud earned second team singles honors after going 10-6 in singles play this season. The junior from Barcelona, Spain was 8-6 at first singles and 2-0 at second singles. She opened the season with a three-set victory over her opponent from Southern Wesleyan. Gonzalez Agud won six consecutive matches from March 6 to March 21.

Gonzalez Agud also earned first team honors for doubles play with Aguirre. The duo went 12-5 on the season playing all their matches at the first flight. Gonzalez Agud and Aguirre went on three separate winning streaks totaling four matches each. On average, the Spanish-Ecuadorian connection won their doubles matches by 3.75 games.

Aguirre also garnered recognition for her singles play. She earned honorable mention honors after going 11-6 overall and 8-3 in conference play. She was 11-1 while playing at second singles this year. Aguirre has 51 career-singles wins which is the third-most by a Newberry player dating back to 2007-08.

Griffiths and Spice were honorable mention for doubles play in 2021. The two juniors from England went 13-4 as a pairing and Griffiths was 14-4 in doubles play overall. They started the season with an 11-match winning streak. During that streak, they never conceded more than three games in a match to their opponents and outscored opponents by 4.55 games on average.