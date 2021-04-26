City of Newberry added to 2021 S.C. Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government’s Honor Roll

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry has been recognized by the Municipal Association of South Carolina as an honoree on the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government’s Honor Roll. They join the ranks of 15 other cities and towns across the state with this achievement.

The honor roll recognizes annually the city councils that can count all members of their sitting council as graduates of the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s MEO Institute.

Cities and towns with the honor roll designation in 2021 are the Town of Arcadia Lakes, Town of Blackville, Town of Calhoun Falls, City of Cayce, Town of Cheraw, City of Greer, City of Hartsville, City of Inman, Town of Jonesville, City of Newberry, Town of Pendleton, Town of Prosperity, Town of Santee, City of Simpsonville, Town of Summerville and the City of Wellford. The honor roll was established in 2018 to recognize councils that can count all sitting members as graduates of the MEO Institute.

Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association that gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of local government. Participants learn about the role of elected officials and administrative staff and the relationships municipal officials have with other local governments, the state and federal government.

To graduate, officials participate in more than 25 hours of classroom work. Highlights of topics covered during the sessions include the Freedom of Information Act, ethics and accountability, budgeting, planning and zoning, human resources and economic development. The institute also offers credited, on-demand courses.

The institute draws its faculty from recognized local government leaders in South Carolina and other states, state officials, faculty and staff of the state’s colleges and universities, and other guest lecturers.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the City of Newberry was proud to be one of the few cities in the state to have received this honor.

“I think this speaks to the importance and value city council places on being properly educated on their job responsibilities and helps ensure our citizens continue to have a well-run city,” he said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.