PROSPERITY — This past week, the JV softball program of Mid-Carolina High School extended its winning streak defeating Chester on Tuesday April 13 and Friday April 16.

On Tuesday, the Rebels got off to a slow start, but jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth. The Rebels notched one more run to win by a score of 7-2.

Eighth grader Savannah Moore got the start for the Rebels going the distance. She combined for five strikeouts, giving up three hits and surrendering two runs.

Hitters for MC were: Braley Brown 2-3, Diana Moore 1-2, Anna M Milstead 1-2, Raelyn Livingston 1-3, Nora Cutler 1-3, Sarah Bryant 1-3, Ja’ila Gallman 1-3.

On Friday, Mid-Carolina JV’s brought out the hitting sticks as they jumped out to an impressive 7-0 lead in the first. The Rebels added eight runs in the fourth to defeat Chester 15-0 in a four inning shortened game.

Braley Brown led the Mid-Carolina attack with another three-hit performance. Sarah Bryant added two hits in the contest. Other hitters were: Ja’ila Gallman 1-1, 3B, Diana Moore 1-2, Carter Vinson 1-1, 2B, Anna Milstead 1-2, Shealy Graham 1-3.

Savannah Moore picked up another win pitching four innings, compiling five strikeouts, surrendering two hits and walking one.

The JV Rebels extended their record to 10-1 overall.