Men’s lacrosse wins on Senior Night

NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior goalie Jahn Skinner-Ligon made six saves and earned the win in Newberry’s 21-3 performance against Lincoln Memorial on April 17.

Senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee scored the first goal 5:45 into the game, the 50th of his career. Dunklee scored career-goal number 51, 45 seconds later, and put the Wolves up 2-0. The Wolves netted three more goals in the first to go up 5-0 after the opening 15 minutes, including a goal from freshman attack Baker Westmoreland with just seven seconds left on the clock.

Freshman attack Mac Ryan took a pass from Dunklee early on in the second quarter and converted it into Newberry’s sixth-straight goal. The Railsplitters scored twice, but then junior attack Cole Bates scored two goals of his own, just 12 seconds apart. Ryan, sophomore attack Scott Reed and senior midfielder Justin Messersmith rounded out the scoring in the first half for Newberry as they led 11-2.

The Wolves found the back of the net three times in the third quarter, including Cole Bates’ third goal of the game. Reed completed a hat trick and more with his third and fourth goals to open the final period of play.

Newberry’s final four goals were scored by junior attack Zach Healy, sophomore midfielder Eli Lang, freshman attack Holden Rue, and senior midfielder Andrew Briones. Each one of those goals were the first-career goals by those players.

Newberry celebrated the careers of their 11 seniors and also wore special cancer awareness jerseys. On the back of the jerseys, players wore the names of loved ones affected by cancer.