PROSPERITY — The Rebels of Mid-Carolina High School traveled to Chester on April 13 to face the Cyclones in their first region contest.

Mid-Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 lead early and never looked back as they defeated Chester 13-0.

Sophomore Amber Hughes toed the rubber for Mid-Carolina, pitching all five inning and only surrendering one hit. The sophomore tallied seven strikeouts, walking two and only giving up the one hit.

Hitters for Mid-Carolina were: Reagen White 3-3, four RBIs; Amber Hughes 2-4, four RBIs, HR; Kaitlyn Brown 1-1 two RBIs; Bethany Reep 1-1; Emma Chapman 1-1,

On April 16, Mid-Carolina faced the Cyclones again in their second battle of the week. The Rebels added two runs in the first and five in the second to take a commanding 7-0 lead. They would pick up one in the fourth and two in the fifth to complete two shutouts for the week with a 10-0 victory.

Hughes took the rubber again and matched her first outing against Chester allowing no runs on one hit with 12 strikeouts. The sophomore was dominant on the mound facing only 17 Chester hitters.

Hitters for MC were: Jesse Wicker 3-4, three RBIs; Cady Gonzalez 2-3, three RBIs, HR; Amber Hughes 3-3 one RBI, 2 -2; Gabi Riddle 1-1; Josalyn Gallman 1-1.