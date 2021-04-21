SUMTER — Freshman Ish Singh won at fifth singles, 6-1, 6-3, but the Wolves lost to Queens University of Charlotte on April 15.

Appearing in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season, Newberry earned the seventh seed and were matched up with second-seeded Queens.

In doubles play, the honorable mention all-conference doubles pairing of juniors Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths won 7-5 at second doubles. Newberry’s first team all-conference doubles pair, senior Elisa Aguirre and junior Judit Gonzalez Agud, lost at first doubles 3-6. Freshman Rosie Harfield and sophomore Rebecca Gibbons lost at third doubles as Queens took the team point to open the day.

Singh gave Newberry their only point of the match with a 6-1, 6-3 win at fifth singles. Spice and Aguirre did not finish their matches, as Queens tallied their decisive fourth point with wins over Gonzalez Agud at first singles, Griffiths at third singles, and Gibbons at sixth singles.

Newberry finished the season 12-7, marking their 10th consecutive winning season.