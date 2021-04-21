NEWBERRY — Newberry and Carson-Newman split a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on April 14.

Game one:

The Wolves had several opportunities to get on the board, loading the bases in the first and third innings. However, they could not a two-out hit. Carson-Newman broke the scoreless tie with a single run in the fourth. They added an insurance run in the sixth and held off the Wolves for the game one win 2-0.

Zachary Bailes led the Newberry offense going 3-3 at the plate with a walk. Dalton Lansdowne was 2-3 with a double. Jonathan White (1-1) took the loss allowing one run on three hits in four innings of relief.

Game two:

After being held scoreless in the game one, Newberry wasted no time getting on the board in game two. The Wolves took advantage of four straight walks to lead off the bottom of the first to get their first run. Nick Butler reached on a fielder’s choice to score Luke Orr and make it 2-0. After Jack Harris scored on a passed ball, Butler scored on a sacrifice fly by Kenny Bergmann to make it a 4-0 game.

The Eagles chipped away at the Newberry lead, scoring a run in the second and a run in the fourth to make the score 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Baur and Butler singled to lead off the inning. Colin Allman then reached on an error when he laid down a sac bunt. Bergmann lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Baur and making it a three-run lead for the Wolves.

In the top of the seventh, Carson-Newman took advantage of two Newberry errors to score five runs and take their first lead of the game 7-5.

A pitch hit Zachary Bailes to start the bottom of the seventh, and Orr singled to move Bailes to second. After two fly-outs, Butler singled to center to score Bailes, and Allman singled to right field to score Orr to tie the game at seven. Allman then stole second, and the throw got away, allowing Butler to score and gave the Wolves the lead.

Newberry added an insurance run in the eighth when Gabriel Santiago doubled to lead off the inning and later scored on Orr’s sacrifice fly and the Wolves took game two 9-7.

Butler led the Wolves offense going 2-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Baur and Orr each had a hit and drove in a run. Bryce Peterson (3-0) picked up the win allowing just one hit and striking out one in two and one-third innings pitched.