TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Newberry College women’s golf team shot a three-round score of 1,000 to finish ninth in the South Atlantic Conference Championship held Monday and Tuesday.

The Wolves shot 335 and 337 and sat in ninth after the first two rounds on Monday. They improved their score by nine shots in the final found for a 328, but it was not enough to move up the leader board.

Newberry was led by Carlota Quintana, who shot 245 over the three rounds to finish tied for 34th. Sofia Liden finished tied for 39th after shooting 249, and Amiyah Starnes shot 252 to finish in a tie for 44th place. Aubrey Guyton shot 254, and Ashton Thomas shot 271 to finish 47th and 55th, respectively.