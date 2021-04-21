WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry softball team fell to Wingate in both games of a SAC doubleheader on April 14.

Game One:

Newberry jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Hannah Towery took a 1-2 pitch and deposited it over the center field fence for her 12th home run of the season.

After the Bulldogs tied the score in the bottom of the second, Newberry re-took the lead in the fourth. Hailey Hill hit a one-out double into left field and came around to score when Tori Rose doubled down the left field line, putting the Wolves up 2-1.

Wingate scored nine consecutive runs starting with four in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth to pick up a 10-2 win.

Game Two:

The second game started like the first, with Newberry drawing first blood. Paige Meyer led off the game with a double to right-center field, advancing to third when McKenzie Barneycastle reached on an error by the Wingate pitcher. Haley Simonds then popped up a bunt to the first baseman, who committed a throwing error, allowing Meyer to score the game’s first run. The Wolves were able to hold the lead until the bottom of the third, when Wingate got a two-out double to tie the game.

Newberry scored three runs in the top of the fourth on a three-run home run courtesy of Hill that drove in Towery and Vanessa Wilson.

Wingate scored one in the bottom of the fourth before putting three runs on the board in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Newberry is now 18-13 this season, with a 9-11 record in conference play.