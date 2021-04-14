ANDERSON — Newberry College sophomore outside hitter Katie Ullsperger had 16 kills, but the Wolves lost in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament quarterfinals against Anderson.

The Trojans scored the first point of the match, before Newberry went on a five-point run. Ullsperger had two kills in the rally, one assisted by sophomore setter Avery Webb and the other from junior libero Amanda Berecz. The Wolves then extended their lead to 9-3 after scoring four-straight points on kills from Ullsperger, Webb, and junior right-side hitter Lacie Wood. Newberry took a 10-point lead, 19-9, after senior middle blocker Zoe Dinkins tallied her second kill of the set. Anderson scored three-straight points while facing a Newberry set point, but the Wolves took set one, 25-21.

In the second, trailing 12-9, Dinkins and Wood recorded kills during a four-point rally and Newberry took their first lead of the set, 13-12. Anderson traded the next few points with the Wolves and freshman middle hitter Margaret McMahon put Newberry back in front 15-14 with a kill. The Trojans claimed 11 of the final 16 points in the set and won 25-20, tying the match at 1-1.

The Wolves had a lead on three separate occasions in the third. Their first lead came on a three-point run with kills from Dinkins and Ullsperger to go up 4-3. Wood gave Newberry their next lead at 13-12 when she grabbed kills on back-to-back points. After Anderson tied set three up at 13, McMahon’s kill gave the Wolves their final lead of the set, 14-13.

The Wolves threatened late as Ullsperger and senior outside hitter Natasha Bannister recorded kills on a three-point rally, narrowing Anderson’s lead to 22-21, but the Trojans responded with a three-point run of their own to take a 2-1 match lead.

The fourth set proved to be the final despite six consecutive points from the Wolves early on. Berecz had two aces during the run as the Wolves tied set four, 8-8. Sophomore defensive specialist Morgan Walter and junior right-side hitter Oliva Diggs had kills late, but Anderson took the fourth set 25-18 and eliminated Newberry from their first playoff appearance since 2016.