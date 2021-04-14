NEWBERRY — Newberry swept a South Atlantic Conference midweek doubleheader from Mars Hill on April 6.

Game one:

Mars Hill scored three runs with two out in the top of the first to take an early lead. The Lions added two more runs in the third to make the score 5-0.

Zachary Bailes drew a lead-off walk in the bottom half of the inning and then advance to second on a single to right field by Luke Orr. After an infield single by Jack Harris, Aidan Baur drove a two-run single to right to get Newberry on the board. An infield RBI single by Nick Butler and an RBI ground-out by Kevin McGrath made it a one-run game.

Orr led off the fifth with his second single, while a pitch would hit Harris, and Baur drew a walk to load the bases with no one out. Butler then singled to center field to score two and give the Wolves a one-run lead. Baur scored on a wild pitch to finish the scoring for Newberry and make it 7-5. The Lions added a run in the sixth, but Newberry held on for the win, 7-6.

Luke Orr led the Wolves at the plate, going 3-4 with three RBIs, while Butler was 2-3 with two runs driven in. Jonathan White (1-0) picked up the win allowing one run on three hits in three and one-third innings of relief work. Christopher Osment picked up his second save of the season, allowing two hits in an inning and two-thirds.

Game two:

The Lions once again struck first, scratching a run across in the top of the first. In the bottom of the third, Luke Orr and Jack Harris hit back-to-back doubles to make it a one-run game. A two-out single to center by Nick Butler scored Harris and give Newberry a 2-1 lead.

The Wolves added to their lead with three, two-out singles by Orr, Harris, and Zachary Bailes to make it a four-run game in the fourth. Aidan Baur got to third when the Mars Hill outfielder dropped a fly ball, allowing Bailes to score to make the score 6-1. Mars Hill responded with two runs in the top of the fifth to cut the Newberry lead to two.

In the top of the eighth, the Lions had runners at second and third with just one out, but Bryce Peterson came into the game and got a ground-out and strikeout to limit the damage to just one run. RBI singles from Baur and Braylin Marine in the bottom half of the eighth put Newberry back up by three runs. Mars Hill tried to rally in the ninth when they loaded the bases, but Peterson pitched out of it to pick up the save and preserve 8-5 win.

Luke Orr and Jack Harris each were 2-4 with a double to lead the Newberry offense. Zachary Bailes finished 2-3 with an RBI. Devin Makovsky (1-1) picked up the win allowing one run on two hits in 1.2 innings of work.