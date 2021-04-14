NEWBERRY — Newberry swept a South Atlantic Conference weekend four-game series from Lincoln Memorial and celebrated Senior Day over the April 10 and 11 weekend.

Game one (Sat.):

The Wolves got on the board first in the bottom of the third. Dalton Lansdowne led off with a single, and Zachary Bailes drew a walk to put two runners on. A sacrifice bunt by Luke Orr advanced the runners into scoring position. A sacrifice fly from Jack Harris scored Lansdowne and gave Newberry the lead.

Lincoln Memorial responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to take their first lead of the game. Nick Butler led off with a double to right field at the bottom of the inning and advanced to third on a passed ball. After Colin Allman drew a walk, Ian Clements laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Butler and cut the deficit to one. Lansdowne later ripped a two-out single to left-center, scoring Allman and tying the game at three. The Wolves then took the lead in the fifth, when Orr tripled to start the inning and then scored on a single by Harris. Newberry added two insurance runs in the sixth and held on for the win, 6-3.

Lansdowne led the Wolves offense going 3-3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Harris was 2-3 with two runs batted in. Christopher Osment (2-0) picked up the win allowing just three hits and striking out two in three and one-third innings of work.

Game two (Sat.):

The Wolves took the early lead once again, getting a run in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Aidan Baur that scored Luke Orr. Rhett Jolly led off with a walk and advanced to third on a single by Dalton Lansdowne at the bottom of the fifth. Jolly then scored on a wild pitch, and Lansdowne later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. Leading 3-1 in the eighth, Luke Orr laced a triple to left-center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jack Harris to give Newberry an insurance run. Making the final score 4-1.

Orr was 2-4 with a triple and two runs scored to lead the Wolves at the plate, while Harris had a hit and RBI. Joe LaFiora (2-1) threw a complete game allowing just one run on six hits and striking out eight.

Game one (Sun.):

The Wolves took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Ian Clements scored on a single by senior Luke Orr. The Railsplitters answered with a run in the top of the fourth to tie the game.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the sixth. Senior Dalton Lansdowne singled through the left side to lead off the inning. He advanced to third on back-to-back ground outs by Zachary Bailes and Orr. Senior Jack Harris then hit a two-run home run to left to put the Wolves up by the eventual final score of 3-1.

Harris was 1-3 with a home run, one run scored, and two RBIs, while Clements and Lansdowne each had a single and run scored. Senior Matthew Campbell (4-2) picked up the win allowing just one unearned run on five hits and striking out three in a complete-game performance.

Game two (Sun.):

Newberry struck first again with four runs in the bottom of the third to take the early lead. The Wolves got RBI singles from Harris, and senior Nick Butler, while Aidan Baur had an RBI ground-out, and Bailes scored on a passed ball.

Lincoln Memorial scored three runs in the top of the fifth to cut the Newberry lead to one. In the bottom half of the inning, Baur laid down a bunt single to lead off the inning and later scored on the double by senior Kenny Bergmann to give Newberry a 5-3 lead.

The Railsplitters responded with two runs in the top of the sixth and a run in the seventh to take their first lead of the day.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Harris singled up the middle and then stole second. Baur then laced a triple to center field, scoring Baur and tying the game. Neither team could get a run across in the ninth, and the game went into extra innings.

Orr doubled down the left-field line to lead off the inning and put the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the tenth. Harris then reached on a Lincoln Memorial error, allowing Orr to score and complete the series sweep 7-6.

The win put a bow on the Senior Day celebrations and also extended the Wolves winning streak to seven games.

Orr, Harris, Baur, and Bergmann each had two hits to lead the Wolves offense, while Baur drove in two runs. Bryce Peterson (2-0) picked up the win allowing just two hits and striking out five in three and two-thirds innings of work.