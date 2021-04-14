Men’s tennis drops season finale

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College men’s tennis team was blanked 7-0 at Lincoln Memorial on April 11.

The Wolves fought hard in doubles play, but dropped all three matches to the Railsplitters. Senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola and sophomore Marcel Schomburg lost 6-7 while junior Stratas Anastopoulo and Enzo Blavignat fell 7-5.

Newberry also played a few close matches during singles play, but were unable to earn a point.

Garcia de Sola forced a third set after a 6-4 win in the second, but fell 10-3 in the tiebreaker at third singles. Schomburg won four games in the first set and six in the second, but lost 4-6, 6-7 at second singles. Blavignat and Anastopoulo both lost 1-6, 1-6 in their singles match-ups. Junior Adam Black fell 0-6, 3-6 on the fifth court while junior Luke Layton lost his sixth singles match, 4-6, 1-6.