Women’s tennis earns playoff berth

HARROGATE , Tenn. – The Newberry College women’s tennis team won 5-2 on April 11, claiming a spot in the upcoming South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

The Wolves started off the day taking the team doubles point from Lincoln Memorial. Senior Elisa Aguirre and junior Judit Gonzalez Agud won 6-2 at first doubles while freshman Rosie Harfield and sophomore Rebecca Gibbons won all six games at third doubles. Juniors Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths lost 3-6 at second doubles.

Gonzalez Agud and freshman Ish Singh lost in singles play by retirement, but Newberry was able to persevere.

Aguirre won in three sets at second singles. She dropped the first set, but then won 7-6, 6-4 to earn the win. Griffiths bounced back after only her fourth loss in doubles play. She won 12-15 games to earn a win at third singles. Spice also rebounded after her loss with Griffiths, winning 6-4, 7-6. Gibbons rounded out the day with a 6-2, 6-2 win at sixth singles as Newberry beat the Railsplitters, 5-2.

With the win over Lincoln Memorial, Newberry will play in the conference tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Newberry is the seventh seed in the tournament and will play Queens on Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m. in Sumter.