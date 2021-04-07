CENTRAL — The Newberry track and field teams set the most records in a single meet in program history at the SWU/GottaRun Invite 2021 on the campus of Southern Wesleyan University.

The Wolves set seven school records and 11 personal records, both the most in a single meet.

For the men, the school record performances included: senior thrower Kayshon Mitchell placed second in the hammer throw with a heave of 47.86m while senior jumper/sprinter Tyrese Grant placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 6.57m.

On the women’s side, redshirt sophomore Tyla Stolberg placed fifth in the javelin throw with a toss of 31.09m while junior thrower Tia Fenton placed ninth with a mark of 10.61m in the shot put.

On the track, freshman sprinter Sarah Abumere placed fourth in the 400m dash with a time of 59.40 and Jada Johnson placed fifth in the 200m dash with a time of 25.64. Johnson, Ahja Amos, junior Tashayna Flinch and Abumere went the distance for the Wolves in the 4×400 run, placing fourth with a time of 4:21.74.

Other notable performances by Newberry included Pitts placing second in the javelin throw with a toss of 46.10m, junior sprinters Cameron Henderson and Edward Collins placing fifth in the 400m dash with a mark of 50.71 and third in the 110H with a mark of 15.55, respectively. In the 4×4,Grant, junior sprinter Chandler Stanley, Collins and Henderson placed third with a time of 3:28.63.