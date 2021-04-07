Men’s lacrosse falls to #8 Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. — Newberry College senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee scored two goals and dished out two assists as the Wolves lost to No.8 Wingate on April 3.

The teams were scoreless until the 3:57 mark of the first quarter, when the Bulldogs scored two goals within three minutes and took a 2-0 lead into the next period.

After two more Wingate goals, Newberry finally got on the board with a goal from sophomore defender Brock Strong, his first of the season. Dunklee also scored in the second for the Wolves, but they trailed 8-2 at halftime.

Sophomore attack Scott Reed opened the second half with a goal just 1:27 into the resumption of play. Dunklee followed up Reed’s goal with his second of the game 54 seconds later and the Wolves trailed 8-4.

A pair of freshmen scored to close out the third for the Wolves. Curtis Bukta scored on a man-up opportunity and Mac Ryan netted a late goal as the Wolves trailed 11-6.

Newberry was outscored 4-1 in the fourth quarter with their lone goal coming from freshman midfielder Miles Jones and the Wolves fell 16-7.