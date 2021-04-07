WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team fell on the road to the Bulldogs of Wingate University on April 5.

Wingate jumped out to a 10-0 lead early into the contest before the Wolves scored five unanswered. Chloe Wood scored three of the goals during Newberry’s 5-0 run, with Marissa Plumer assisting on all of them. Wood capped the run with 2:38 left in the first half. Wingate then scored three goals to end the half and Newberry went into the locker room trailing 13-5.

Wood and Sophie Moore combined to score all of Newberry’s five second half goals. The Wolves also outscored Wingate 3-2 in a ten minute span from the 27:42 mark to the 17:40 mark, with Wood scoring twice.

Newberry scored first to start the second half, with Wood taking a pass from senior midfielder Kelly Martyn and putting it in the back of the net to make the score 13-6 at the 27:42 mark. Then Wood got her fifth of the game to make it 15-7 with 18:56 remaining. Finally, Moore took a pass from Wood and scored to cut the margin to 16-8 at the 17:40 mark.

Wood led the Wolves with six goals and an assist on nine shots on goal, while senior attack Sophie Moore registered a hat trick on six shots on goal. Sophomore defender Marissa Plumer performed very well coming off the bench with three assists. Sophomore defender Madalyn Messersmith had a goal, scooped up two ground balls and won five draw controls to lead the defense. Freshman goalkeeper Kaitlyn LaManna and junior Casey McCabe split each half behind the net, combining for nine saves with LaManna taking the loss (4-4) by a final score of 22-10.

The loss drops Newberry to 4-5 and 4-4 in the South Atlantic Conference.