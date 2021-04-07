GAFFNEY, S.C. — Newberry College baseball travelled to Limestone for a four game series April 2-3. The Saints took the series three games to one.

Game one:

The Saints drew first blood with two runs in the bottom of the third. In the top of the fifth, Nick Butler drew a lead-off walk and then advanced to third on a single by Luke Orr. A single to right field by Jack Harris scored Butler for the first Newberry run. Aidan Baur followed with a single to plate Orr and tie the game at two. Zane Tarrance then laid down a bunt single to load the bases, and Ian Clements drew a walk, scoring Harris and giving the Wolves the lead. A sacrifice fly by Kenny Bergmann scored Baur and made it a 4-2 game.

Limestone would score a run in the bottom of the sixth to make it a one run game heading into the final inning. The Saints scored two runs in their final at bat to take the victory in game one, 5-4.

Jack Harris and Aidan Baur each went 2-3 with a run scored and RBI to lead the Newberry offense. Tomas Sorcia Jr. (4-2) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits and striking out 12 in 6.1 innings pitched.

Game two:

Game two turned out to be a back-and-forth slug-fest. The Saints scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. The Wolves responded in the top of the third. An RBI double by Rhett Jolly, a RBI ground-out by Gabriel Santiago, and a RBI single from Dalton Lansdowne gave Newberry the lead. Limestone scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead 4-3. An RBI single by Zane Tarrance and an RBI double by Jacob LeBron in the top of the third made it a 5-4 game.

The Saints answered with two runs in the third an three in the fourth to take a 9-5 lead over Newberry.

In the top of the fifth, LeBron and Jolly each drew two-out walks. A single through the left side of the infield by Santiago scored LeBron. Dalton Lansdowne then singled through the right side of the infield to score Jolly and Santiago and make it a one run game. In the top of the sixth inning, Tarrance picked up his third RBI single of the game to score Harris and tie the game at nine.

The Wolves added three runs in the seventh to take a 12-9 lead over the Saints. Limestone scratched across a run in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to two. The Saints offense then exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the eighth to go up 19-12 and take the victory.

Dalton Lansdowne led the Wolves offense going 3-5 with three RBIs, while Zane Tarrance finished 2-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jacob Jeffcoat (0-2) took the loss allowing five runs on four hits in one-third of an inning of relief.

Game three:

Limestone used a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to take the early lead and added another run in the third to make it a 4-0 game.

In the top of the fourth, Jack Harris singled to lead off the inning, and Aidan Baur followed with a four-pitch walk. Nick Butler then laid down a bunt single to load the bases. Zane Tarrance reached on a fielder’s choice to score Harris for the Wolves’ first tun of the game. The Saints responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to increase their lead to five runs.

Dalton Lansdowne picked up a two-out single in the top of the seventh and then advanced to second when Ian Clements reached on a Limestone error. Luke Orr then singled to left-center, scoring Lansdowne, but that would be all the Wolves could get, and Limestone held on for the win, 6-2.

Lansdowne again led the Newberry offense going 2-3, while Orr, Harris Butler, and Braaylin Marine had singles. Matt Campbell (3-2) took the loss, allowing six runs on 11 hits in five innings of work.

Game four:

The Newberry offense came out of the gate hot in game two, scoring six runs in the first two innings to take a commanding lead. Limestone answered with two runs in the third and fourth innings to make it a 6-4 game. An RBI double by Zachary Bailes in the sixth inning gave Newberry a three-run lead. The Saints put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at seven.

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Luke Orr singled through the right side to score Bailes and give Newberry the lead. Jack Harris followed with a home run to left-center field and made it a 10-7 game. After a Limestone pitching change, Nick Butler singled to right field and then stole second. He scored on a single by Aidan Baur. Baur stole second, and scored on a single to center by Kevin McGrath to make the score 12-7. The Wolves added four more runs in the ninth to round out the scoring and win 16-7.

Harris led the Wolves at the plate, going 3-5 with a triple, home run, and six RBIs. Orr finished the game 3-5 with two runs scored and one run driven in, while McGrath and Baur both had two hits and two RBIs. Christopher Osment (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits in two innings of relief work.