Wolves light up Erskine

NEWBERRY — The Wolves offense exploded for 48 unanswered points on April 3, to soar past the Flying Fleet of Erskine 54-14.

The 53 points for Newberry are the most in a game since defeating Virginia University of Lynchburg 55-7 in 2017.

Erskine received the opening kickoff, but on the fifth play of the drive, the Flying Fleet fumbled the ball at their 38-yard line, and Craig Barksdale recovered the ball for the Wolves. On second and six at the Erskine 12, Bryson Woodruff took the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. The Wolves’ point after attempt failed, resulting in a 6-0 score.

Erskine responded on the following possession by driving 75 yards in just 1:58, scoring a touchdown, and taking a 7-6 lead.

With 6:16 remaining in the first quarter, the Wolves took advantage of a short Erskine punt to start on the Fleet’s 48-yard line. Mario Anderson rushed for 22 yards on the first two plays, then Dre Harris found Cade Ruff for a 28-yard touchdown pass. The Wolves would fail in their two-point attempt and led 12-7.

With 1:44 remaining in the opening period, Newberry started a drive on their own 20. Anderson went for a 22-yard run to move the ball down the field. After an offside penalty on Erskine, Anderson would run the ball for eight more yards to get the Wolves into Erskine territory. To start the second quarter, Anderson picked up where he left off, running the ball for 30 more yards to the Fleet six-yard line. Harris found Woodruff for the six-yard touchdown, and Newberry increased their lead to 12.

On the first play of Erskine’s next possession, Kegan Crowell intercepted an Erskine pass to give Newberry the ball at the Fleet 25 and returned it to the four. Malory Pinkney II then rushed the ball up the middle for a touchdown to make it 26-7.

Andre Amaker blocked the Fleet punt on the next Erskine possession, setting up the Wolves with first and ten at the Erskine 15. Harris then found Tommy Washington for a 16-yard touchdown to increase the Newberry lead to 26. Catreiz Cook finished out the scoring for Newberry in the first half when he broke off a 28-yard run and to score and increase the lead to 40-7.

The Wolves took the second half’s opening possession and drove 55 yards in 5:15. Pete Elmore found Tre Suber for 18 yards and a touchdown. Newberry’s next possession of the half finished the scoring for the Wolves when after two 15-yard penalties on the Fleet extended the drive, John Swinton ran the ball from 34 yards out to make it 54-7.

Erskine added a touchdown in the fourth to make the final score 54-14.

Dre Harris was 10-12 for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the game and Mario Anderson ran the ball eight times for 87 yards. Bryson Woodruff led the receivers with five catches for 61 yards and one touchdown. Nick Yearwood had six total tackles, including one sack. Chase Rogers had 1.5 sacks, and Josh Edward added a sack for the defense.

The win puts the Wolves at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in non-conference games this season.