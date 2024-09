GREENWOOD — The Newberry College women’s golf team shot a 657 over two rounds to finish 21st at the Lady Bearcat Invitational.

Sofia Lidnen led the Wolves shooting 159 to finish tied for 67th. Carlota Quintana finished tied for 97th with a score of 167, while Aubrey Guyton shot 168 to finish 105th. Ashton Thomas and Amiyah Starnes shot 175 and 177, respectively.