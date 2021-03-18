PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina JV softball team won the Carolina JV Invitational, hosted by Lexington, White Knoll and River Bluff High Schools this past weekend.

In game one, MC defeated Gilbert by a score of 10-5. The winning pitcher was Savannah Moore, who gave up four hits, struck out four and had two walks. The leading hitters for MC were Braley Brown with two hits and two runs and Raelyn Livingston with two hits and two runs.

Game two matched River Bluff against Mid-Carolina and MC defeated River Bluff 19-2. The winning pitcher was Gabi Riddle, giving up three hits and allowing one walk. Riddle also went 3-3 at the plate with a double and triple. Sarah Bryant notched two hits with a double and Jaila Gallman also recorded two hits with a triple. Other two-hit performers were Shealy Graham, Nora Cutler and Anna Marie Milstead.

In game three, Mid-Carolina faced Lugoff Elgin High School. MC defeated Lugoff 8-5 to make it to the championship round. The winning pitcher was Bailey Stewart, she recorded two strikeouts and gave up five hits. The leading hitters for MC were Gabi Riddle with two, including a triple, Sarah Bryant with two hits and Braley Brown with two hits.

For the championship, MC defeated North Augusta by a score of 4-2. The winning pitcher was Gabi Riddle who gave up four hits and compiled four strikeouts. Leading hitters for MC were Nora Cutler 1-2 and Sarah Bryant 1-2.

“Congratulations to these ladies and team on a great tournament to get ready for the season opener at Newberry High on Tuesday,” said Coach Joey Long.