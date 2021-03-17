NEWBERRY — County Administrator Wayne Adams has requested that any further contract discussions be taken off the agenda for the March 17 meeting.

“I spoke with Wayne a few minutes ago and learned that he has asked for any further contract discussions to be taken off the agenda. Wayne has an attractive private sector offer that he will be pursuing in the next several weeks. This was never about him needing us to raise his income. He is a valued commodity in his own right. He’s been one of the most successful county administrators in our state over the past 26 years, and he will succeed in the private sector. Wayne will be with us until he begins his new job in mid-April,” said Newberry County Council Chairman Henry Livingston.

In an email sent to members of council on March 13, County Administrator Wayne Adams said the following:

“The past 14-plus years as Newberry County administrator have been some of the most rewarding of my life, and particularly of my professional life. I thank you and all the previous members of Newberry County Council I have served with for this life-changing opportunity.

“On April 12, I will have served 28 years in county government — nearly 26 of them continuously as a county administrator. This milestone allows me the flexibility to retire from county government and pursue other interests. April 12 will be my last day of employment with Newberry County, and it will be my last day as a county administrator.

“The senior staff you have in place are a highly-qualified and closely collaborative, goal-oriented group. That is to say Newberry County will be in fully capable hands as you search for our next county administrator. Moreover, I will always remain available to you regarding any questions, clarifications, etc.

“Again, thank you for the opportunity to serve you in this capacity.”

During a special called meeting on March 9, after coming out of executive session, council discussed a contract with the county administrator and how to proceed.

Originally, council voted to send the contract to a labor attorney and further discuss the matter during the March 17 meeting. However, the item was taken off the agenda following the request from Adams last Friday.

During the March 9 meeting, Councilperson Les Hipp said he was opposed to the 24% pay increase in the contract, the three-year contract term and the one year buy out clause.

During that meeting, Livingston said, “We were borrowing money to make payroll, prior to his arrival, and now we have six and a half months of reserve funds. I think he has been an excellent county administrator and has provided much economic development and we need to try and keep him.”

Livingston also added later, “as for county tax millage, when he arrived in fiscal year 2007, the total millage was 151.9, as of fiscal year 2021 the total millage is 134.”

At this time, there are no details on when the search for a new county administrator will begin.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.