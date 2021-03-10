YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team lost its second game of the season, falling on the road to the Mountain Lions of Young Harris College 19-9.

Newberry drops to 0-2 on the season.

After falling behind 4-0, senior midfielder Kelly Martyn got the Wolves on the board with 19:40 left in the half off an assist by Taylor Doiron. Newberry struck again with 11:52 left on a goal by Chloe Wood, stopping a 4-0 Young Harris run. At intermission the Wolves were down 12-2.

The teams scored seven goals each in the second half. Senior attack Sophie Moore got the Wolves going to start the second half, scoring with 28:45 left to cut the lead to 12-3. After two more Young Harris goals, freshman midfielder Heather Johnston scored with 24:38 left, making it a 10-point game and giving the Wolves some life.

After four more more goals by the Mountain Lions, Wood and Moore scored the remaining Newberry goals.

Wood and Moore led the Wolves in goals with four and three, respectively. Wood had seven shots on goal and Moore also had an assist and five shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Kaitlyn LaManna played all 60 minutes and stopped nine shots and took the loss (0-1).