NEWBERRY — On Senior Day, Newberry shut out the Trojans of Mount Olive University 6-0 at Setzler Field.

The Wolves have started their season 3-0, the best in school history.

Newberry got on the board first early in the game when junior midfielder Kelli Marshall got her second goal of the season on a pass from Hailey Moore off a corner and put it in the net. This put the Wolves up 1-0 at the 04:42 mark. Newberry’s second goal also came off of a corner, as senior forward Farai Kawonde, one of two seniors honored after the game, scored her second goal of the season at the 13:38 mark, increasing the lead to 2-0.

The second quarter was scoreless until the 29:27 mark, as freshman midfielder Caitlin Wassermann scored her second goal of the season on Moore’s second assist of the game off a corner, giving the Wolves a 3-0 lead going into intermission. After a scoreless third quarter, Newberry tacked on three more goals in the final seven minutes of the contest.

At the 53:02 mark, freshman forward Lily Drury scored her third goal of the season, putting the Wolves up 4-0. Freshman forward Mia Marshall soon got her first goal of the season on a pass from junior forward Michaella Pirozzi, giving Newberry a 5-0 lead with less than five minutes left in the game. Drury wrapped up the scoring for the Wolves at the 58:15 mark, scoring her second of the game and her fourth of the season off of a Wassermann pass, giving the Wolves a 6-0 lead.

Drury led Newberry with four shots on goal and two goals. Kawonde also chipped in with a goal and two shots on goal. Junior goalkeeper, Grace Lee played all 60 minutes, allowing no goals on one save and got the win (3-0).

Newberry outshot the Trojans 21-2, including 12-1 in shots on goal. The Wolves didn’t allow a shot until halfway through the third quarter. Newberry also led in penalty corners, 14-2, with half of their goals coming off of corners.