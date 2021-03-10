CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry baseball team played a four-game series at Queens University of Charlotte March 6 and 7. The Wolves swept the series-opening doubleheader Saturday, then split the games on Sunday.

Saturday game one:

After the teams each scored a run in the first inning, Newberry would break the game open in the third. Dalton Lansdowne drew a walk to lead off the inning, and Jacob LeBron was hit by a pitch to put the first two runners on base. Colin Allman then laid down a bunt single to load the bases.

A Queens error allowed Lansdowne and LeBron to score and give Newberry a 3-1 lead. Back-to-back singles by Luke Orr and Jack Harris increased the lead to four. Aiden Baur added to the scoring with a two-out RBI single to score Harris. The Wolves would add a single run in the fifth and three in the sixth to take the victory 10-5.

Allman led the Wolves at the plate, going 3-4 with a triple, RBI, and three runs scored. Nick Butler finished the game 2-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Tomas Sorcia (3-1) picked up the win allowing four earned runs on ten hits and striking out seven in six and a third innings of work.

Saturday game two:

Two big innings propelled Newberry to a comfortable victory. With the score tied at one in the fourth inning, the Wolves exploded for six runs to take a commanding lead. Butler and Orr led off the inning with walks; then Harris singled to right field to load the bases. Kenny Bergman and Baur picked up back-to-back RBI singles, and Ward Hacklen singled to left to score two and make it a 5-1 game. After a Queens pitching change, Newberry got sacrifice flies from LeBron and Butler to increase their lead to six. Leading 7-3, the Wolves would add four more runs in the eighth and cruise to the 11-3 victory.

Aiden Baur was 3-5 with a run scored and two RBI’s, while Jack Harris was 3-5 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead Newberry. Joe LaFiora (1-1) recorded the win, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out three in seven innings of work.

Sunday game one:

Newberry got on the board in the top of the first when Rhett Jolly reached on a fielder’s choice allowing Luke Orr and Nick Butler to score and make it 2-0. The Royals scored a run in the third and one more in the fourth to tie the game up. The Queens offense would blow the game open with an eight-run fifth to take a 10-2 lead and held on for the victory; 10-4.

Butler, Orr, Aiden Baur, and Kevin McGrath each had singles for Newberry. Matthew Campbell (2-1) took the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in four-plus innings of work.

Sunday game two:

Newberry came out swinging in game two, and scored six runs in the top of the first. Colin Allman led off the inning with a single up the middle, and then Butler drew a walk to put runners on first and second. A double by Orr would score Allman, and Jack Harris followed with a single to left to score Butler and make it 2-0. A sacrifice fly by Bergman scored Orr, and Baur followed with a single to right field, moving Harris to third.

Zane Tarrance laid down a sacrifice bunt that the pitcher threw away, scoring Harris and putting runners at second and third. A double by Dalton Lansdowne scored both runners to finish off the opening frame for the Wolves.

Newberry added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to make it 11-0 and cruise to the victory and series win.

Harris finished the game 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Newberry offense. Bergmann and Lansdowne each drove in two runs as well. Jonathan Elicier (1-0) picked up the win, allowing just three hits and striking out three in a complete-game performance.