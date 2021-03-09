Griffiths Named SAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s Amy Griffiths was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for matches played during the third week of the 2021 season, the conference announced Feb. 22.

Griffiths, a junior from Liverpool, England, was undefeated that week, winning six straight matches in singles and doubles and she never lost a set. Playing at No. 2 doubles and No. 4 singles she defeated opponents from North Greenville, Lander, and Savannah State. She lost only 12 points all week, outscoring opponents 55-12 over nine sets of action.