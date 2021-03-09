Sullivan named SAC Pitcher of the Week

NEWBERRY — Newberry College softball freshman Alexandrea Sullivan was named the South Atlantic Conference Astroturf Pitcher of the Week for games played during week two of the season, it was announced Feb. 23, by the conference office. This is the first weekly honor of Sullivan’s career.

The freshman from Campobello threw a complete-game shutout in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader against Flagler College, allowing just two hits while recording nine strikeouts, tying her season-high. It was her second pitching appearance of the week, after leading Newberry to a 4-0 win over North Greenville on Wednesday afternoon. In that appearance, she threw five and two-thirds innings after coming on in relief, allowing four hits and no runs while striking out nine batters. Sullivan is the conference leader with a 0.42 ERA, and leads the team in strikeouts (25), batting average against (.193) and wins (3).