NEWBERRY — Newberry College wrestler Zach Shupp was named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week, announced last week by the conference office.

This is Shupp’s first weekly honor of the season, as well as the first of his Newberry career.

Shupp, a redshirt sophomore from Fairfield, Ohio, recorded a pin for the Wolves in their dual against Lander last week that sparked a Newberry rally, resulting in the Wolves winning their sixth straight conference championship. The win improved his season record to 6-1, with a perfect 5-0 mark in conference action. Of his six wins this season, five of them have been via fall, including three consecutive first period falls. His fall on Feb. 21 came in 1:09, his fastest of the season and sixth-fastest on the team.