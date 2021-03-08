Jaidyn Jacobs named SAC Offensive Player of the Week

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s soccer forward Jaidyn Jacobs was named the South Atlantic Conference Astroturf Player of the Week, announced last week by the conference office. This is her first weekly honor of her Newberry career.

Jacobs, a freshman from Bloomington, Calif., scored both of Newberry’s goals on Feb. 20 as they beat Shaw in a nonconference matchup. She needed just 1:04 to score her first goal of the game before connecting again in the second half to give the Wolves some insurance. Her two goals propelled her into the team lead this season with four. She also leads the team in points (9) and shots on goal (8) while also averaging 71 minutes per game. She is also the conference leader in goals and points while sitting in second place in shots with 9.