SALISBURY, N.C. — The Newberry women’s basketball team’s win streak has been stopped at four as the Wolves fell on the road to the Indians of Catawba College 54-77.

Newberry dropped to 7-8 and 6-8 in the SAC with three regular season games remaining.

The Wolves scored 10 points in the third quarter, the lowest point total for Newberry in any quarter this season and shot only 17-47 (36.2%) for the game.

Three Wolves scored in double figures. Senior guard Talia Roberts scored 20 points on 6-11 shooting from the field and 3-6 from behind the arc. Senior guard Kelsey Brett and redshirt sophomore forward Mylaysia Gates each scored 10.