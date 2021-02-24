NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating a death following a fire last week.

Around 11:22 p.m. on Feb. 17, the Friendly Fire Department received a call of a working house fire with an entrapment at 727 Gray Street, Newberry.

According to Chief Daniel Werts, when they arrived on the scene they observed smoke and fire at the single story residential structure. He said crews made entry and the occupant was found and turned over to EMS care.

At this time, Werts confirmed that the cause of the fire was heating related and S.C. State Fire has been notified.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified Harold Clark, 92, as the decedent in this incident. Werts said Clark was the only resident of the home.

“This is the fourth working house fire for the Friendly Fire Department this month. At least three did not have working smoke alarms,” he said.

Werts said they received assistance from Bush River, City Fire Department, EMS, the Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office was notified.

