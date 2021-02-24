Sixth straight conference championship for Wolves

NEWBERRY — It came down to the final match of the afternoon, but senior Isiah Royal won an 8-4 decision at 141 pounds to propel the Wolves to a 22-21 win over the Lander Bearcats Saturday. The win gives Newberry their sixth consecutive conference championship, and improves their season record to 7-0, with a 6-0 record in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action.

The dual started at 149 pounds, where Newberry’s Devan Moore recorded four takedowns and held off a late takedown attempt to win a narrow 8-4 decision. After the Bearcats won a 5-1 decision at 157 pounds, Newberry’s Will Evans recorded a big fall, putting away his opponent in 5:42 to give the Wolves a 9-3 lead.

Lander would then rattle off four wins in a row to take a 21-9 lead heading into the 125-pound match, where Newberry’s Zach Shupp recorded a takedown and almost immediately pinned his opponent, picking up six points and keeping the Wolves alive. In the 133-pound match, Austin Neal ran up the score in the third period, recording a pair of reversals and picking up a four-point nearfall to pick up a 11-2 major decision that closed the Lander lead to 21-19.

It all came down to the 141-pound match, where Royal, who is ranked no. 1 in the nation, picked up a first-period escape and subsequent takedown to lead 3-1. He picked up a point via penalty in the second period, taking a 4-1 lead into the third. He would go on to record a pair of takedowns to win an 8-4 decision and give the Wolves the conference championship.

“This is just a testament to the support and belief of both the wrestlers and administration here at Newberry. The boys wrestled well Saturday. They were like a woodpecker in a petrified forest, they just kept busy and looked for opportunities and found a way to get it done,” said Head Coach Cy Wainwright.

The Wolves will wrap up the regular season tonight, when they travel to Hartsville, to take on the Coker Cobras. After that dual, they will set their sights on the regional tournament next weekend.