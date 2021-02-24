NEWBERRY — Jaidyn Jacobs scored a pair of goals Saturday afternoon as the Newberry women’s soccer team topped the Shaw Bears 2-0 in non-conference action at the Smith Road Complex. The win gives Newberry a 2-0 record this season, with both being shutout wins.

It didn’t take long for Jacobs to find the back of the net, as she scored her first goal just 1:04 into the game, giving Newberry the early 1-0 lead. The Wolves defense was strong again, holding the Bears to just three shots on goal in the first half, with Wolves goalkeeper Delaney Hood making three saves to send the match to intermission with Newberry leading.

In the second half it was Jacobs scoring again, as she got her fourth goal of the season to extend the Newberry lead to 2-0. It was a lead that they would hang onto, as goalkeeper Jayleen Grant only needed to make one save, preserving the Newberry shutout.

Inside the box score:

• The Wolves outpaced the Bears in almost every category, including shots (14-4), shots on goal (7-4) and corner kicks (5-0).

• Reigning conference player of the week Jacqueline Aldrete led the Wolves in shots with four, one on goal. She is the team leader in shots this season with 10.

• Jacobs leads the Wolves in multiple categories, including goals (4), points (9) and shots on goal (8). The freshman from Bloomington, Calif. is averaging 71 minutes per game for the Wolves.