TIGERVILLE — Newberry College sophomore Marcel Schomburg won both his matches at no. 2 singles and no. 2 doubles, but the Wolves could not keep up with the North Greenville Crusaders Friday afternoon and lost 4-3.

During doubles play, Schomburg and second doubles partner Stratas Anastopoulo won 6-2. Newberry did not have enough players to roll out a team at third doubles, so the Wolves needed freshman Enzo Blavignat and senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola to secure a win at first doubles. However, the French-Spanish tandem lost 5-7 and Newberry conceded the doubles point.

Without a player for sixth singles, Newberry needed to win four of their five singles matches to sink the Crusaders. Schomburg won at second singles 6-3, 6-0, Garcia de Sola took care of business at third singles 6-1, 6-3, and Anastopoulo won 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (8). However, Blavignat dropped his first singles match 3-6, 0-6, and freshman Clayton Elder lost 1-6, 2-6.

FAST FACTS:

• Garcia de Sola is 2-1 at third doubles this season.

• Anastopoulo and Schomburg both grabbed their first singles victory and first doubles victory of the year.