Wolves bounce back with 82-74 win vs Mars Hill

MARS HILL, N.C. — Newberry College junior forward QuanDaveon McCollum had 25 points and nine rebounds in an 82-74 win over the Mars Hill Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Mars Hill opened the game by sinking a three-pointer after winning the tip. The bucket began a 10-4 scoring run over the first 3:40 for the Lions. Mars Hill built a 16-9 lead by the 6:33 mark of the first half. Newberry responded with a 7-0 run of their own to tie the game up 16-16 with 11:44 left in the half. During the run, sophomore guard Robin Bedford hit a jumper and junior forward TJ Brown hit a three.

Brown and Bedford were the second and fourth leading scorers for the Wolves, respectively. Brown finished with 16 points, including 6-8 from the free-throw line. Bedford had nine points, a season high for the sophomore from London, England.

The two teams traded the lead for most of the first half, until a three-pointer and free throw gave Mars Hill a 45-39 lead. McCollum responded with a bucket and a pair of free throws, sending the Wolves into the break trailing 45-43.

The Lions held a slim lead over the first 4:40 of the second half, leading 56-52. With 15:39 to play in the game, Brown sank a three-ball to bring the Wolves within one, 56-55, Newberry then went on a 15-3 scoring run lasting nearly 6:00. Freshman center Malakhi Stremlow gave Newberry their first double-digit lead of the game at the 10:03 mark, 70-59, to cap off the scoring outburst.

FAST FACTS:

• Newberry’s 25 free throws made and 32 free throws attempted both represent a season-high total.

• McCollum and Brown are tied for the team lead in scoring at 18.8 points per game, but McCollum leads in total points with 226 compared to Brown’s 225.

• The Wolves are undefeated (4-0) coming off a loss this season. They average 74.0 points per game in those losses, slightly below their overall season average, 74.5 points per game.

• Sophomore guard Tai Giger shot 3-6 from three and scored 11 points. He leads the team in three-point percentage on the season at 38.8% (26-67).