Two players named all-conference

ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference Carolinas released the preseason field hockey poll Jan. 28. The conference coaches picked Newberry College to begin in third place behind Queens and Limestone, respectively.

Two Newberry players were also named preseason all-conference.

The Wolves finished the 2019 season 13-5 and 9-3 in conference play, losing to Limestone in the conference championship. The Wolves’ 13 wins shattered the previous program record of eight and earned the number two seed in the conference championship tournament. The Wolves also defeated 10th ranked Indiana University of Pennsylvania and beat Limestone and Lindenwood for the first time in school history.

Last season, Newberry finished second in the conference in penalty corners per game (8.61) while finishing third in assists per game (1.61), goals-against average (1.60), saves percentage (.721), scoring margin (0.88), shot percentage (.187), and shutouts per game (0.28). Their .722 winning percentage was second-best in the conference and eighth-best in Division II. The team’s shot percentage and assists per game average ranked third and ninth nationally.

Chantel Gauthier was named all-conference after being named honorable mention all-conference last season. She finished third on the team in goals (6) and points (25) while scoring three game-winning goals. Gauthier also finished fifth in the conference in shot percentage at .400.

Farai Kawonde was also named preseason all-conference after being named first team all-conference last season. Kawonde finished 2019 with four goals, five assists, and 13 points while also scoring two game-winning goals. Kawonde also finished eighth in the conference in assists per game with 0.28.