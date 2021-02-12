NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy girls’ basketball team completed its regular season unbeaten with a 20-0 record as the Eagles defeated rival Laurens Academy 69-38 Friday in Newberry.

The Eagles hit 11 3-pointers and were led in scoring by Daja Taylor with 24 points and Kailey Cheeks with 20. Madison Rivers added 11, London Huggins 7, Jayla Williams 3, Baylee Kinard 2 and Caroline Senn 2.

On Feb. 2, the Academy girls defeated once-beaten Richard Winn 55-33 to wrap up the region championship title. Cheeks scored 24 points, Taylor 16, Rivers 7, Senn 4, Huggins 2 and Williams 2.

The Eagle girls next game will be in the state playoffs, which will start the weekend of Feb. 19.

For the Academy boys, Tony McLean scored 22 and Payton Gardner 20 to lead the Eagles to a 53-31 victory over Laurens Academy. Ryan Brown added 5, William Buford 4 and Ben Lindsay 2.

The Academy boys are 14-4 overall.

They will play at W.W.King in Batesburg on Tuesday and at Wardlaw in Johnston on Saturday