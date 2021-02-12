Boyd honored with park bench dedication

Members of the West End Home and Neighborhood Watch group with the bench honoring the late Councilperson Thomas Boyd. From left to right (standing): Patricia Price, Councilperson Jackie Holmes, Linda Long, Rev. Harry Werts and Wilbur Holmes. From left to right (seated): Bridget Goodwin and Narvis Boyd. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Newberry City Council stand next to the bench honoring the late Councilperson Thomas Boyd. From left to right: Carlton Kinard, Jackie Holmes, Lemont Glasgow, David Force, David DuBose, Edwin Wicker and Mayor Foster Senn. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Narvis Boyd, left, along with City Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer, right, unveil the park bench. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Mayor Foster Senn shares memories of Councilperson Boyd. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council, staff and community members gathered on Feb. 3 to honor the memory of City Councilperson Thomas Louis Boyd, who passed away last year.

Boyd represented the residents of District 5 in the City of Newberry.

Through donations received from individuals and businesses, a park bench was dedicated in Boyd’s honor by the West End Home and Neighborhood Watch group. Councilperson Jackie Holmes, now representing District 5, thanked the Boyd family, city staff and members of the neighborhood watch group for their support of this effort.

With help from city staff and the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, Holmes said they were able to locate the perfect spot for the park bench in Dr. Julian E. Grant Park, 1719 Vincent Street.

Mayor Foster Senn said it was appropriate for the bench to be located in that park specifically, as it had been a dream of Boyd’s since beginning his term on council in 2006 to make improvements to the park.

“He pointed out what this park could become, and it turned out so beautifully,” he said.

Senn said Boyd also was key in naming the park after Dr. Julian Grant and having a historical marker for The People’s Hospital, and its history in Newberry, placed in the park.

“This is just one place where Mr. Boyd had an impact here in the City of Newberry. You could drive all over town and find places that he impacted and made a better place,” Senn said. “What a great tribute to our good friend Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd.”

Boyd’s wife, Narvis, thanked all involved in the dedication from the bottom of her heart.

“Y’all loved him and we thank y’all so much,” she said. “From the bottom of my heart, again, I thank you.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.