NEWBERRY — Newberry Head Coach Todd Knight and his staff released the names of 29 signees to mark National Signing Day (Feb. 3).

Each of the 29 signees played high school football in South Carolina. Offensive lineman Jordan Richards and running back Dwayne Wright were both named to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl and named All-State. Kaleb Haven, Keyaun Johnson, Desmond Martin, Emanual McClam, and Jalen West were also All-State selections at their positions. This class excelled on the field and excelled in the classroom as it had a 3.5 average GPA.

“I feel that this class is a great combination of athleticism, academics, and high character,” Knight said. “I feel like the future of Newberry football is in good hands.”

Additional members of this year’s recruiting class will arrive in the days ahead. All of Newberry’s signees, along with their headshots and bios can be found on the Signing Day Page located at newberrywolves.com/signingday/football/football/1015/.