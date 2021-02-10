NEWBERRY, S.C. – Newberry College junior Judit Gonzalez Agud impressed in the Wolves’ victory over Southern Wesleyan on Saturday.

At first singles, Gonzalez Agud won her opening set handily 6-1, but dropped the second set 7-6. In the final frame, Gonzalez Agud secured the victory with a 7-6 win that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Senior Elise Aguirre won both of her second singles set 6-0 and 6-1. Junior Amy Griffiths coasted to a third singles victory with scores of 6-1 and 6-4. Sophomore Rebecca Gibbons needed three sets to take care of business and she won the first and third sets with 6-3 scores. Sophomore Meredith Ware won 6-3 in the first set and lost 6-1 in the second. Ware claimed victory in a marathon 10-7 final set. Freshman Rosie Harfield lost her fourth singles match 6-2 and 6-1.

The Wolves earned another point in doubles play after claiming victory in the singles matches.

In second doubles, Griffiths and Harfield won 6-0, and Gibbons and Ware followed suit at third doubles. Gonzalez Agud and Aguirre won 6-2 at first doubles to round out the season opener for the Wolves.