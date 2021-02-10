Wolves open season with doubleheader sweep

Milledgeville, Ga. — The Newberry softball team opened the season with a pair of wins over Georgia College Sunday, including a 6-4 win in the first game that required extra-innings, while game two was a 11-1 blowout that ended after six innings.

Game One:

The Wolves opened the scoring in the top of the fourth, when Sierra Brogdon singled, scoring Sydney Patterson and moving Hannah Towery to third. After Tedi Nunn reached on a fielder’s choice, Reagan Glanz singled to center field, bringing in a pair of runs. Newberry would extend their lead in the top of the sixth when Towery hit her first home run of the season over the center field fence.

The Bobcats rallied to force extra innings and neither team scored in the eighth, the Wolves struck in the top of the ninth, scoring two runs on two hits while benefiting from one Bobcat error. With one out McKenzie Barneycastle hit an infield single, driving in what would end up being the game-winning run. Mallena Wright singled one batter later to bring in an insurance run. Newberry sent the Bobcats down in order in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

Game Two:

In the second game, the Wolves scored early and often, starting in the second inning putting up six runs, including a two-run double off the bat of Sydney Patterson, and an RBI single from Barneycastle to make it a 4-0 lead. It would quickly become a 6-0 lead, as Towery doubled into left field, bringing in a pair for the Wolves. Newberry would tack on a pair of runs in the fifth before three more runs in the sixth, including a solo home run off the bat of Abigail Valentine, which stretched the lead to 11-1. The Bobcats gave the Wolves a scare, as they were able to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but Kasey Widmyer recorded a strikeout and induced a ground out to end the game.

Inside the box score:

– Three Wolves saw time in the pitching circle in the first game, led by Widmyer, who threw three scoreless innings to close out the game, recording five strikeouts. In the second game, Alexandrea Sullivan pitched four innings, allowing a run and recording seven strikeouts to pick up the win. Widmyer threw two scoreless innings to close things out.