PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School’s Cameron Wicker placed third at the SCHSL (S.C. High School League) state qualifier with a time of 19:47 over the weekend. She will compete on Thursday, November 5 for the state title at Sandhills Research Center.

Both the boys and girls teams fought hard at the qualifier; however, they did not make it to state, according to Head Coach Renee Joiner.

The girls missed moving on to the state championship by two points. Wicker led the girls with Meredith Koon coming in second for the team with personal record of 22:58.

The boys had their best race this season, but unfortunately still fell short. Jon Lawson Cope led the team with a time of 17:48. John Michael O’Neil came in second for the Rebels with a personal record of 18:57. Both Adam Meetze (20:28) and Frank Elsenheimer (20:34) set personal records at the qualifier.