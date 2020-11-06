NEWBERRY — The Newberry College mens and womens cross country teams participated in the programs first-ever home race Friday afternoon.

The women were led by Miranda Kirkley, who finished the 5K race in 33rd place with a time of 23:14. Teammate Diana Gutierrez finished just one spot behind Kirkley in 34th with a time of 23:24. Anne Bouwkamp and Kenia Smith finished with times of 24:00 and 24:06, respectively to place 36th and 37th. Kensley Dantzler finished in 40th with a time of 24:54.

Chandler Stanley led the men in the 8K race with a time of 29:22, good for 37th place. Nate Carrasco finished 39th with a time of 29:57, while Jared Kilday and Justin Castro finied 42nd and 44th, with times of 33:51 and 35:26.