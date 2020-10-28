Wolves finish third at Matt Dyas Invitational

VILLA RICA, Ga. — The Newberry men’s golf team shot 289, the lowest score of the Matt Dyas Invitational final round, to finish in third place.

The Wolves were led by Tom Bueschges, who shot a 69 in the final round to finish in second place, just three shots behind the winner with a final score of 215.

Corey Chrzanowski shot a 73 for a three-round score of 223 and finish in a tie for 10th. Adrian Villiger shot a 79 in the final round and finished tied for 17th with a score of 226. Frederic Ruess moved up five spots to 21st with a 74 in the final round, while Alex Pillar shot a 73 to move up two places to 27th.